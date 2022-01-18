Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in December

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,078,900 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 3,913,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,385.9 days.

Shares of TEFOF stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $5.46.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

