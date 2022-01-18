Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.42. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

