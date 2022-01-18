Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.41).

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.43) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TEG stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £192.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.51. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 195.50 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 284 ($3.88).

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($112,975.85).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.