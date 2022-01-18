Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

