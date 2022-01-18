Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.