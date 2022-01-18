Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post sales of $132.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.08 million and the highest is $146.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $435.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.86 million to $450.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $622.37 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $641.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,938,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $1,111.77 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $785.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,253.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,317.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

