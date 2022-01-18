The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Short Interest Update

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

TBBK stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

