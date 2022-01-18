The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Up 17%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER)’s stock price rose 17% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.17). Approximately 155,949 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 32,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($1.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.04. The firm has a market cap of £32.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.48.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including 2 arcades and 18 funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities. It also operates and manages 12 premium bars under the Embargo Republica, Lola Lo, Po Na Na, Le Fez, Lowlander, Smash, and Coalition names; and operates 8 indoor mini golf sites at high footfall retail and leisure centers.

