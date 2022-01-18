The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $917,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 916,095 shares of company stock valued at $75,781,333 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.28.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

