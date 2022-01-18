The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 115 ($1.57) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPC. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CPC opened at GBX 108.90 ($1.49) on Monday. The City Pub Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 147 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £113.11 million and a P/E ratio of -26.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.21.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.