The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.11. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 85,690 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $592.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in The Hackett Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in The Hackett Group by 66.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

