The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $2,017,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 45.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 307,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 153,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $236,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

