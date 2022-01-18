The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Lowered by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.