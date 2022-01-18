The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:MXF opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Mexico Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

