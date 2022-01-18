The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of The National Security Group stock remained flat at $$9.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -0.01. The National Security Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio is -18.75%.

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

