The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of The Pennant Group worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. Truist decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $533.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.