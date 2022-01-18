The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of PG opened at $159.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

