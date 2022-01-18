The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.64.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

