Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 583,752 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $36,478,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $25,201,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBPH traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $661.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.