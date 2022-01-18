TimeScale Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $341,594,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,802,000 after purchasing an additional 692,660 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after acquiring an additional 353,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 129,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,270. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $114.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

