TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $227,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. 75,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,599,110. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $87.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.