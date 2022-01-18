TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 461,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 746,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 286,035 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. 53,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,440. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

