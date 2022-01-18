TomoChain Hits Market Capitalization of $126.87 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $126.87 million and $5.08 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.92 or 0.07451492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,532.18 or 1.00157001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007708 BTC.

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,940,512 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

