TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Raised to €60.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTE. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,688,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

