TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Up 7.3%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 12,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 860,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRDY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,109 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

