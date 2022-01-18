Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

Shares of TSCO traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $220.35. 18,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.31. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.