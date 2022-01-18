TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $43.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $47,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TransMedics Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in TransMedics Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TransMedics Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in TransMedics Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $16.51 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $458.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

