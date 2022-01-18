Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Trevena stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

