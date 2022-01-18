Truist Financial Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $95.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $50,930,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.