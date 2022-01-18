Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 22,537 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,869,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IMCB opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.