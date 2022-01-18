Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 668.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 156,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 135,907 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

