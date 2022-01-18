Truist Financial Corp Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 75,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

