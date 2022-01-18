Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

