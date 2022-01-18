Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,017 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $333.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

