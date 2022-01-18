Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,039 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 274,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 172,351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 571,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95,862 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.66. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

