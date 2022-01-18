Truist Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Truist Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.41. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

