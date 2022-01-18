Truist Securities Weighs in on EQT Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

EQT stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Yale University acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,059,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $61,096,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $51,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

