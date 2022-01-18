Truist Securities Weighs in on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Research analysts at Truist Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli forecasts that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,576,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,636,000 after buying an additional 166,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,533,000 after buying an additional 83,597 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.