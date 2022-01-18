TrustSwap Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002966 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $121.57 million and $1.36 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

