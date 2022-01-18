Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,633 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $83,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPTX opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

