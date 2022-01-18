Ubex Trading 47.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $634,843.35 and $210,043.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00329514 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

