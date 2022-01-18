UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €74.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €74.00 ($84.09) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.50% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.20 ($103.64).

HEN3 opened at €80.00 ($90.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.58. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

