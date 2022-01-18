UBS Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,615 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.68) price target on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REL. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.38) to GBX 2,670 ($36.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,402.91 ($32.79).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,249 ($30.69) on Friday. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($20.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,634.82 ($35.95). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,341.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,205.55. The firm has a market cap of £43.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

