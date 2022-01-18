UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CDMGF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Icade from €85.00 ($96.59) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale began coverage on Icade in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icade has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.09.

OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $75.15 on Friday. Icade has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

