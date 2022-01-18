UK Mortgages Ltd (UKML) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on February 8th

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from UK Mortgages’s previous dividend of $1.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON UKML opened at GBX 74.48 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.36. UK Mortgages has a 1-year low of GBX 66.78 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.98 ($1.04).
UK Mortgages Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for UK Mortgages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Mortgages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.