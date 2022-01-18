UK Mortgages Ltd (UKML) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on February 8th

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from UK Mortgages’s previous dividend of $1.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON UKML opened at GBX 74.48 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.36. UK Mortgages has a 1-year low of GBX 66.78 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.98 ($1.04).

UK Mortgages Company Profile

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

