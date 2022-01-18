Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $374.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $276.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.60.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.