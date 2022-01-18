Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.49) to GBX 4,600 ($62.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.49) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($57.31) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.76).
LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,662 ($49.97) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,602 ($49.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,924 ($67.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,927.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,009.06.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
