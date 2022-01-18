Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.49) to GBX 4,600 ($62.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.49) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($57.31) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.76).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,662 ($49.97) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,602 ($49.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,924 ($67.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,927.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,009.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.98%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

