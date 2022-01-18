Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Unilever by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

