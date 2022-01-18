Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 1.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

