Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €39.30 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.80 ($40.68).

UN01 opened at €41.44 ($47.09) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. Uniper has a 52 week low of €28.54 ($32.43) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a PE ratio of -3.10.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

